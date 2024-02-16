Trash problems plague Monroe Village, Mayor seeks solutions

The Monroe Village Board during its February 8 meeting outlined a serious trash problem that threatens to only get worse if residents don’t heed village rules. During the meeting, board member John Karl noted that property maintenance violations had significantly increased since the beginning of the year. Mayor Neil Dwyer said that 40 violations had been issued for the month of January alone.

“It’s degrading to see what’s happened since the beginning of the year. Just driving around Monroe it’s disgusting,” said Karl, who noted that he had also brought this issue to the board’s attention in 2023.

Mayor Dwyer had had a meeting with the trash collection agency, Marangi, about this issue. He also noted that the town represents the garbage district, but Dwyer requested to see the original trash collection contract. Dwyer said that Marangi had picked up 851 tons of garbage district-wide in April 2023. He said historically that rate was around 670 tons.

Dwyer added that his understanding of the contract was that single-family homes were part of the residential garbage district.

“The concern that I have is, what were you picking up, what are you picking up, where are you picking it up. Because one of the things we can find out is, and we have actually found properties that are benefitting from the garbage district that shouldn’t be. If you are a multi-family home, legally or illegally, and you are getting the residential pickup, maybe you’re not supposed to be,” said Dwyer.

Dwyer said he asked code enforcement and the building department to identify what homes are and are not listed as part of the garbage district.

Another part of the problem also appears to be residents placing too many trash cans out for pickup when the village’s contract with Marangi Disposal allows for each home to have only two 35-gallon cans per pickup. Some homes also reportedly place trash bags outside of bins and on the sidewalk, which won’t be picked up either. Homes that do have additional trash bins are supposed to negotiate their pickup with Marangi as a separate contract through the town.

Dwyer asked for an audit of the trash routes by Marangi to see which homes were putting out more than they’re supposed to. The board also considered further educating the public about these issues via a public service campaign. Another option may be for the village to clean up the trash and then lien the property, though the legality of that option was unclear.

Dwyer added, “This is not about Marangi doing the job. Marangi is doing an incredible job... The pickup has never been the issue, it’s the amount that they’re picking up.”

Additional information regarding Monroe’s trash policy can be found on the village website.

Geese galore

During the public comment period, the village’s ongoing geese issue was brought up, first by resident Michelle Shenker who asked whether the village had held a lethal goose roundup last year, and whether one was planned for this year. Mayor Dwyer said he didn’t have that information readily available, but would get back to her later.

He said the village’s Crane Park, also known as Millpond Park, often sees 200 to 300 geese, and even more geese poop. He added that it has reduced public participation in outdoor events such as concerts and picnics.

Sticking with the geese theme, the next speaker came to offer non-lethal goose remediation services to the village. Doreen Frega spoke on behalf of the Animal Protection League of New Jersey. She said the number one solution to any geese infestation was habitat modification. Essentially, if geese don’t have good grass to graze, or can’t be sure a predator isn’t lurking in the shadows, they won’t stick around as much. One product they noted was “FlightTurf” grass, a specially designed grass mix that reportedly reduces wildlife activity because the birds, and other wildlife, won’t eat it do to its ridged leaves. The grass also doesn’t grow as high as conventional grass, requiring less mowing and overall maintenance. The representatives also mentioned technology such as sonic nets, sprays, and landscaping that could prevent the geese from getting a clear line of sight for where to land. If they can’t see whether the area is free of predators, they may be less likely to land.

They also noted that another big part of the problem is people who feed the geese, thus encouraging them to stick around. They suggested imposing big fines on anyone seen feeding the geese, as well as posting signs telling people not to feed them.

Mayor Dwyer was receptive to their suggestions, which the representative also provided in a hefty information packet to the board, and requested to set up a meeting to discuss the possibilities available to the village.

Other Business

The board moved to approve several events slated to take place this spring and summer, including the farmers market (which will run from June 2 to October 27), a Memorial Day parade for May 26, and an Independence Day celebration for July 3.