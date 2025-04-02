Town of Monroe announces Clean Sweep efforts

The Town of Monroe’s Clean Sweep event will take place on Saturday, April 26, at town hall, located at 1465 Orange Turnpike.

All programs are open to residents of the Town of Monroe and the villages of Monroe and Harriman.

Added this year to free shredding services and electronics and tire disposal will be textile recycling for clothing, shoes and linens. Items must be pre-bagged in plaster bags.

The Clean Sweep shuttle bus will begin operation at 8 a.m. at Town Hall; there will be a regular schedule of arrivals and returns. Gloves and and bags will be provided.

Arbor Day celebration, too

The town will share information regarding an Arbor Day celebration that will take place on April 26 at Mombasha Park (Soccer Field/Pickleball Court entrance) after the Clean Sweep event from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Town of Monroe will be handing out free Norway Spruce saplings, courtesy of Wickes/Arborists, to all residents to plant in their yard (while supplies last).

The Monroe Conservation Commission will also be in attendance providing some literature about invasive species, appropriate tree plantings for our area, wildlife and helpful planting tips.

The Town of Monroe will also be planting two trees at the Mombasha Park with the assistance of Boy Scout Troop #440 in observance of Arbor Day.

For more information, visit: townofmonroeny.gov