The Town of Monroe’s annual fall leaf cleanup begins Monday, November 4. Weather permitting, the town Highway Department crew will travel around town to clean up leaf piles on resident lawns.

But first, a few reminders for residents:

- Only leaves should be placed in piles along the edge of your property

- Avoid mixing brush, wood, rocks, pet waste, or other debris with the leaf piles to help keep the team safe.

For questions, contact the Highway Department at 845-782-8583.