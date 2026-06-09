Town celebrates America’s 250th with community event at Sweet Clover Farm

The Town of Woodbury kicked off its celebration of America’s historic 250th birthday with a special community event at Sweet Clover Farm on Thursday, June 6.

The evening began with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Sweet Clover Farm, hosted by the Town of Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and attended by New York State Senator James Skoufis, Mayor Andrew Giacomazza, and Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez, marking an exciting new chapter for the property while honoring its rich historical significance.

As part of Woodbury’s America 250 celebration, residents and visitors enjoyed an evening filled with live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities in a uniquely historic setting.

The evening featured a presentation from the Woodbury Historical Society and Town Historian Alex Prizgintas, who shared the remarkable history of the Sweet Clover Farm property. The presentation will explore the site’s possible role as an encampment location for George Washington’s troops during the Revolutionary War, as well as its early ownership by the infamous Aaron Burr.