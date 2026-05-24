Town board seeks traffic study for State Route 32

In addition to seeking red light cameras on State Route 32, the Town of Woodbury authorized Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez to submit a request to the New York State Department of Transportation for a traffic speed study on the state highway at its May 21 meeting.

According to the adopted resolution, the purpose of the requested study is to “evaluate current traffic speeds, roadway conditions, pedestrian activity, and safety concerns in order to consider lowering the posted speed limit and implementing any additional traffic safety measures deemed appropriate.”

Supervisor calls for action on Route 32 following accidents near the Woodbury Diner

Addressing the matter, Hernandez said she held a meeting with the NYSDOT, coordinated by State Senator James Skoufis, where she communicated resident concerns about speeding and unsafe pedestrian crossings on State Route 32. She added that the additional traffic measure request came in response to two accidents that occurred near the Woodbury Diner last week, involving vehicles that attempted to enter the highway.

“We also know that because it’s a highway, we have huge trucks that barrel through [State Route] 32 often and we have many families that live right on 32,” Hernandez said. “This becomes a concern for safety, and speeding is always an issue that we must address more aggressively as a town.”

Hernandez said the traffic study would be conducted beginning from the “divergent diamond” intersection near Woodbury Common through Trout Brook Road in Highland Mills.



Town launches “Discover Woodbury” website, applies for grants to support local businesses

During board comments, Hernandez said the town will be unveiling its “Discover Woodbury” website in conjunction with the town and village’s “Liberty Celebration Series” celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. The website, created by Councilmember Vernick Alvarez, is designed to highlight upcoming events and promote local businesses in the area.

In addition, Hernandez said the town is looking to apply for small business grants through the Orange County Community Development Block Grant program, following an earlier request made by Highland Mills resident Jimmy Ng. She added that the grants would allow the town to provide training and micro-grants to small businesses through the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.