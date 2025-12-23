Town adopts new refuse law

The Town of Woodbury adopted a new refuse law at the Dec. 18 town board meeting.

According to town attorney Rory Brady, after hearing concerns from residents at prior meetings, the law was revised to clarify how complaints must be submitted, expand the bulk removal window from 24 to 72 hours and adjust the fine schedule to include a written warning for the first offense and a maximum fine of 10,000 for repeat violations. The law further stipulates that unpaid fines may be re-levied on to the following year’s tax role.

Responding to a question about enforcement, Brady said that it would be handled by the same department that handles traffic matters, but if the town wished to change this, it could be done via resolution.

Highland Mills resident Maria Hunter questioned why a written warning wasn’t included for first time offenders of refuse containers violations. She claimed older residents may have trouble getting out during bad weather to bring in their containers.

Clara Rivera, account clerk for the town’s refuse and recycling department, said the town did consider the option of written warnings and decided to follow the village of Woodbury’s code for handling offenses.

Hunter said she understood why the town wants to be aligned with the village, which has a similar schedule of fines for improper refuse disposal and management, however, because the village has a code enforcement officer, they are able to give verbal warnings before issuing violations.

Supervisor Kathryn Luciani countered that the town’s enforcer could also give a verbal warning and that following suit with the village is the best way to handle the matter.

During the meeting, several residents shared their support and well wishes for the town board and its outgoing members, including Luciani, who, along with other accolades, was recognized for her efforts in securing $4.1 million in grants. There were also calls for incoming Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez and new board to restore trust and engage in better communication between the town and village.

The communication challenges were highlighted by councilmember Brandon Calore, who claimed that the village was not keeping the town informed about matters related to Kiryas Joel’s petition to annex Ace Farm. He said that despite agreeing to share attorney fees, and receiving two bills for October and November, neither the village board nor the law firm retained to handle the petition has provided the town board with any correspondent updates, documentation or information to the town regarding the status of the annexation. Calore added that the town would pay the outstanding invoices once it is properly informed.

Luciani closed the meeting by thanking the board and others who serve the town.

“All of our departments mean the world to me because we are so lucky here in our town of Woodbury with everything that we have; our parks and all the things that we get to do here. We’re very, very lucky.”