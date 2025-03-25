The Photo News wins top awards for journalism and design

The Photo News took home multiple awards for its journalism and design last weekend at the New York Press Association’s Spring Convention in Saratoga, where winners were announced for the competitive 2024 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Photo News won first place for “Coverage of Local Government.” Winning articles include Deputy Publisher Becca Tucker’s “Big Box Country,” a three-part series about local megawarehouses, and reporter Molly Colgan’s reporting on PFAs levels in municipal water sources throughout Orange County.

“As many writers are cutting corners and going the easy route to get a story,” contest judges said, “It’s above and beyond, in-depth reporting like this the readers deserve.”

The Photo News also took first place in the “Coverage of Business, Financial and Economic News” category. Tucker’s warehouse reporting, along with reporter Gail Hoffer Loibl’s story on local short-term rentals and reporter Mandy Coriston’s cannabis dispensary article titled “Growing like a weed.”

Contest judges noted that the articles are all “hyper-focused on your community. The stories are detailed ... Careful reporting certainly pays off for your readers, with coverage they won’t find anywhere else.”

Tucker’s “Big Box Country” articles also took second place for “Best News or Feature Series.” Judges said the series “answers residents’ questions in an engaging way with the right amount of detail.”

The Photo News took second place in the “Coverage of Education” category. Winning articles include Colgan and Tucker’s story about parents opting out of standardized tests, Colgan’s articles about school cell phone bans and chronic absenteeism, and Tucker’s article about school cafeterias incorporating locally sourced food.

Contest judges said “these stories move beyond the board’s agenda. They get to the level of students and parents - in other words, what’s really going on in the schools.”

Former Editor Lisa Reider’s article about local organ donor recipients took third place for “Best Feature Story.” Judges called the piece “engaging,” “well researched” and “well written.”