Temporary parking restrictions hit village roads

The Village of Monroe Department of Public Works will be conducting oil and chipping work on several village roads over the next few weeks. The work is slated to run from August 12 through August 30.

During that time, there will be no parking allowed on the following roadways: Alden Road, Edward Place, Sunny Lane, Bridge Street, Hillside Terrace, Lakes Road, Byrnes Road, Midoaks Drive, Orchard Street, Charlotte Place, Midoaks Road, Swezey Place, Chatham Road, Midoaks Street, Knight Street, Conklin Court, Summit Place, McElroy Place, and Crescent Place.

The village asks that travelers take caution when traveling on the roads mentioned above. “Plenty of signage will be posted throughout the village during this time, alerting motorists of the work being done, as well as signage on the roads after the process has been completed,” Mayor Neil Dwyer stated in the village’s announcement. “Thank you in advance as we complete this much needed work.”