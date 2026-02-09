Support for local business urged

During the Feb. 5 Woodbury Town Board meeting, Councilman Brandon Calore urged residents to support local businesses citing recent closures in town. He also called on the board to do more, noting the high amount of tourism coming in through Woodbury Common. Councilman Vernick Alvarez agreed, adding that he was interested in discussing ways to redirect traffic from other counties to the area and other means to support local businesses with Calore.

Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez announced that Woodbury is seeking volunteers for its Liberty Fest, American’s 250th Birthday Celebration advisory committee. Hernandez said it would be a large celebration and the town is looking to engage as many people as possible.

Hernandez also updated the board on invoices for legal services related to Kiryas Joel’s petition to annex Ace Farm. She said the only expenses that she was aware of so far were for the review of the annexation documents and that additional paperwork may be submitted from Woodbury to Kiryas Joel. She added that the village is working on how to financially address the continued request for annexation of property in Woodbury.

Additionally, Woodbury declared its intent to serve as lead agency in charge of the state-required environmental review of the planned upgrade and expansion of the town’s animal shelter. The proposed improvements include renovating the existing kennel and cat quarantine, repairing the septic system, installing new parking areas and installing a new modular building with a sewer connection to Orange County Sewer District One.