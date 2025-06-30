Supervisor’s Corner

Beginning June 30, a section of Hoyt Road near Pennings Lane will be closed for the next four to five weeks. The Town of Warwick is replacing a culvert that crosses the creek as part of a FEMA funded town-wide culvert replacement project. The timing is not ideal with the State working on Rt 94 near Pennings for the next four months, however, we need to replace four culverts and one retaining wall before a Sept. 5 deadline. The Ball Road culvert replacement project is nearly complete and Ball Road will reopen within one to two more weeks.

Summer Recreational programs at Pine Island Park and Stanley Deming Park are now underway. These Parks will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while the programs are in session. Please use this time to visit one of our other Town parks.

The Village of Greenwood Lake will be hosting their annual Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5 at 11 a.m. down Windermere Avenue. This wonderful display of American pride is fun for the whole family. Then head down to Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park at 6:30 p.m. to hear the Ladies of the 80’s play. Food vendors will have tasty treats available for your enjoyment. The annual fireworks display will take place at approximately 9:15 p.m. As we celebrate the 249th birthday of the greatest nation on Earth, let’s celebrate responsibly.

The pools at Mountain Lake Park are now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 23 until Sept. 1. Pool passes may be purchased through the Town Clerk’s office. Applications and pricing can be found on the Town of Warwick website under Residents; Parks and Recreation or at the Town Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4p.m.

The Town of Warwick Annual Senior Barbeque date has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20). The Town of Warwick and our DPW look forward to partnering with local organizations to serve our town’s amazing senior population this year at Union Corner’s Park. Tickets and more information available soon.

Tickets for the 15th Annual Black Dirt Feast are now on sale. It will take place on Aug. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway in Goshen. Tickets are $150 each and the money collected helps support scholarships to local graduates and support to five local food pantries. Log onto www.pineislandny.com/black-dirt-feast-2025 for tickets.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and Channel 21 of your cable box.

For more Town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.