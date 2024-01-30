Superintendent search community forum to be held Feb. 12

On Monday, February 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education Trustees will be holding a Superintendent Search Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. in Monroe-Woodbury High School’s large cafeteria. The board has engaged District Wise Search Consultants to aid in the search; representatives from District Wise will be conducting the community forum.

All members of the school community are invited to attend the forum, either in person or via Zoom. For those unable to attend in person, the forum will be aired live via Zoom. Visit the district website at mw.k12.ny.us for more information on how to access the event virtually.

All information gathered at the forum will be included anonymously in a report prepared for the board. For those unable to attend the meeting, or for those who prefer to provide their suggestions and opinions privately, a confidential email address has been established by the consultants: mwsupsearch@districtwisesearch.com.

This address will accept emails until March 22, 2024; information shared by this date will be included in the board’s report. Any emails received after this date will be forwarded anonymously to the Board of Education.

Visit the Superintendent Search page on the school website for the latest updates.