SUNY Orange to host Women’s Wellness Fair

The SUNY Orange Wellness Center will host a Women’s Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 8 in the Fireplace Lounge of the Shepard Student Center on the College’s Middletown campus. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While promoted with a focus on women, the event is open to the college community and the general public, with representatives from local agencies available to answer questions and share resources on alcohol use and abuse, brain health, breast health, cancer awareness and prevention, caregiving, domestic violence, flu and COVID vaccines, heart health, mental health, nutrition, opioids, on-the-spot Narcan training, parenting, relationships, reproductive health, sexual health, substance abuse, vaping and smoking, and veterans’ services.

“The Wellness Fair is an opportunity for students and community members to connect with local resources in women’s health. Visitors will have someone to talk to about personal concerns and gain access to a wide variety of agencies specializing in issues of concern to women,” said Marianne Sciucco, a nurse at SUNY Orange’s Wellness Center.

Participating organizations include the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Orange County (ADAC), Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cornerstone Family Health, FEARLESS!, Garnet Medical Center, Gift of Life Marrow Registry, Healthfirst, Independent Living, Inspire Growth, My Choice Pregnancy Center, New York State Office of Mental Health, New York State Police, Orange County Department of Health, Orange County Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy Program, Planned Parenthood, Upstate New York Poison Center, Walgreens Flu & COVID Vaccine Clinic, and the SUNY Orange Wellness Center.

For more information, contact the Wellness Center at (845) 341-4870.