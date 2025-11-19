SUNY Orange hosts Kids Chemistry Night

Showcasing this year’s theme of “The Hidden Life of Spices,” SUNY Orange hosted its annual Kids Chemistry Night in early November, welcoming 56 children and their families to the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering on the College’s Middletown campus.

Several members of the SUNY Orange faculty ranks, as well as staff members and 46 SUNY Orange student volunteers, led the attendees in a variety of demonstrations and interactive projects.

Demonstrations included flame tests, lycopodium powder, nitrocellulose, gunpowder, a whoosh bottle, dry ice and universal indicator, hydrogen balloons, exploding pumpkins, elephant toothpaste, and screaming gummy bears.

The activities included sand jars, necklace-making, oobleck (a fluid made from cornstarch and water that acts as both a liquid and a solid depending on the pressure applied) and playdough.

The event was generously supported by the SUNY Orange Chemistry Club, the American Chemical Society, the Future Teachers Association and an array of local restaurants, farms and retailers who provided food and drinks. Additionally, the College appreciates the generous donations of time and support from Professor Shirley and Bruce Thompson, Donna and Rod Sanders, and Lee Page.