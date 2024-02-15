SUNY Orange announces local December grads

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, recently announced the 145 students who were awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates after completing their courses of study during the recently concluded fall semester.

If they choose, the college’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th commencement ceremony tentatively set for May 23.

The college’s December 2023 graduates hailed from four counties in New York (Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster) as well as Pennsylvania. Below is a list of local graduates.

Highland Mills

Savana Sha Perone

Monroe

Clarissa K. Cruz

Kamryn Jennifer Keene

Latrell Marquis Lyons

Raul Martinez

Martha Ruth Rodriguez

Samantha F. Weinberg