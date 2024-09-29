SUNY Orange announces August 2024 graduates

SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young recently announced that the college awarded 109 associate’s degrees and academic certificates to 108 students who completed their courses of study during the recently concluded summer session.
The college’s August 2024 graduates hailed from six counties in New York (Orange, New York, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester) as well as Connecticut, Florida and Texas.
Here’s the list of your local Orange County graduates. Congratulations graduates!
Chester
Angeline H. Michaud
Carlos Jesus Perez III
Yvelord Saint-Vil
Tyler Walters
Florida
Noelle Elise Conde
Goshen
Connor E. Brady
Anjelina Amanda Davila
Zachary Luke Devine
Michael Robert Doran
Harriman
Frances M. Groppi
Brendan Patrick Jennings
Highland Mills
Matthew Jordan
Ava A. Celaya
Naheem J.A.M Francis
Monroe
Keira Marie Hughes
New Hampton
Melissa Cortez
Christopher Jett Coyle
Port Jervis
Robert Simpson
Sugar Loaf
Thomas J. Gorlachov
Warwick
Ryan J. Bialosky
Chelsea Derych-Colandrea
Ethan Hurwitz Eldridge
Tyler Robert Schmidlin
Jessica Emily Stuber
Lucia Vanella
Westtown
Benjamin Solorzano