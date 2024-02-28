SUNY Orange announces 2024 Sojourner Truth Award recipients

SUNY Orange announced that 645 students in grades six through 12 attending Orange County high schools will receive 2024 Sojourner Truth Awards on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Physical Education Center.
The College’s Sojourner Truth Awards Program honors students who have been nominated by school guidance counselors and principals for having demonstrated excellence in areas such as athletics, citizenship, creative arts, diversity, English language arts, foreign languages, perseverance/effort, sciences, and technology.
Sojourner Truth, for whom the program is named, lived in the mid-Hudson Valley after escaping slavery. She was born around 1797 in Hurley and named Isabella Bomefree (later spelled Baumfree). Until about 10 years old, she spoke low Dutch and never learned to read or write. She was sold four times before being given her freedom in 1828, along with her daughter. In 1843, she changed her name to Sojourner Truth to reflect a literal tie to her mission of traveling to show people their sins and tell them what is true. Truth is one of the most effective and powerful speech-makers of her time.
In addition to recognition as a 2024 Sojourner Truth Award winner, four students will be selected to receive a $2,500 SUNY Orange Foundation Sojourner Truth Awards Scholarship to study at SUNY Orange.
To learn more about this program, visit SUNY Orange’s Sojourner Truth website at sunyorange.edu/stap or call the Office of Student Services at 845-341-4000.
The following students earned this recognition from the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District:
Monroe-Woodbury High School
Zion Barnes, English Language Arts
Rikayla Bingham, Athletics
Yvonnemae Campbell, Athletics
Emely Carranza, Perseverance/Effort
Emeline Clark, Athletics
Nia Clay, Athletics
Nathaniel Coulanges, Athletics
Emely Flores, Perseverance/Effort
Amaya Grant, Athletics
Sophie Marseille, Citizenship
Jankarlos Mendoza, Athletics
Aimee Meza, English Language Arts
America Rios Rosas, Perseverance/Effort
Mendy Ross, Athletics
Alex Sanchez Sanchez, Perseverance/Effort
Monroe-Woodbury Middle School
Victoria Alegria, English Language Arts
Anastasiya Baccas, Citizenship
Francia Banegas Diaz, English Language Arts
Angela Castillo Zepeda, Perseverance/Effort
Diana Diletchuk, Perseverance/Effort
Kayla Dixon, Mathematics
Johnathan Franceour, English Language Arts
Matthew Fuentes-DeGeorge, Mathematics
Junior Gonzalez Amaya, Perseverance/Effort
Fernanda Hernandez Martinez, Citizenship
Nirvens Jean-Baptiste, Sciences
Destiny John, Mathematics
Abraham Julmiste, Perseverance/Effort
Crystal Lopez-Galicia, Sciences
Taven Luzincourt, Perseverance/Effort
Hailey Martinez, Perseverance/Effort
Damaris Miranda Duarte, Perseverance/Effort
Roxana Nolasco Hernandez, Perseverance/Effort
Nana Yaa Ofori, Perseverance/Effort
Nia Paksashvili, Perseverance/Effort
Jennely Peralta Nolasco, Perseverance/Effort
Kourtney Pierre, Perseverance/Effort
Karen Pineda Ruiz, Sciences
Alan Ramirez, Perseverance/Effort
Josbelin Rodriguez Pavon, Perseverance/Effort
Kaira Samuel, Citizenship
Alex Sanchez Delcid, Perseverance/Effort
Jorge Veloz, Citizenship