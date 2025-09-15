Students, staff hold tribute to honor 9/11 victims

The Tuxedo School District paid tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 at George F. Baker High School last week. Held on the 24th anniversary of 9/11, the memorial event was designed as a way to reflect on the enduring lessons of that day.

The memorial service was highlighted by keynote speaker Col. Christopher Holshek (Ret., U.S. Army), whose words honored the memory of those lost while inspiring students, staff and community members to embrace the values of service and civic duty. Following the ceremony, Holshek delivered a special presentation to students in grades 6 through 12, challenging them to recognize their own role in shaping a stronger, more compassionate future.

The program was enriched by the voices of our chorus, led by Samuel Johnson, in a moving performance of “Our Country Tis of Thee.”

The district extended its gratitude to Acting Superintendent Jared Kahmar as well as to Cross-Content Educator Thomas Reilly for his tireless efforts in organizing the event.

Student presenters and staff were also commended for their participation, which helped ensure that the memorial was not only a remembrance of the past, but also a call to action for the future.