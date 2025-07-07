Students recognized for tournament honors

The Creative Crusaders, the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team, was recognized at a Woodbury Town Board meeting in May. The students received certificates of recognition for their achievements from Supervisor Kate Luciani and the board.

The team earned top honors at their regional competition in Goshen earlier this year. Their impressive performance secured them a spot at the 46th Annual New York State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament, held in April in Syracuse.

Although they did not place at the state level, the team represented themselves, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, and the greater community well, impressing judges and attendees alike with their creativity, teamwork, and perseverance.

The Creative Crusaders were coached by Joanne McInerney and Janet Rivera.