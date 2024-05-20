Student Spotlight of the Week: Leah Sheerin

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently shone its spotlight on student-athlete Leah Sheerin for her accomplishments within the athletic department.

Sheerin is a four-year starter for the girls’ varsity golf team, serving as the team’s co-captain. According to the school, she has led the team in scoring for the past three years, is a three-time MVP recipient in girls golf, and qualified for the NYSPHSAA team and individual golf championships in 2023.

Aside from golf, Sheerin has played on the girls’ JV tennis team and the girls’ JV basketball team for the last two years.

MWHS girls’ golf coach William Earl said, “Leah Sheerin is not only an exceptional student athlete with multiple athletic accomplishments, she also has a sense of compassion, care and interest in extra-curricular activities and clubs that benefit her peers and community. Her dedication to academics and sports is unmatched, making her a role model to her peers and a pleasure to coach.”

In its announcement, the school district also applauded Sheerin for her accomplishments, adding, “You truly embody the characteristics of a Monroe-Woodbury Crusader.”