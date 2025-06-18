Student citizenship celebrated

Four George F. Baker High School students were recently selected as this year’s recipients of the Town of Tuxedo Citizenship Award.

Replacing the American Legion Award, this honor is presented to one eighth-grade boy and girl and one 12th-grade boy and girl who exemplify courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service — values that uphold our community and nation.

This year’s honorees are seniors Bromley Givens and Casey Juance and eighth graders Devin K. and Alessandra S.

Congratulations to these young leaders who are already making a difference.