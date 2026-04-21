STOP-DWI Conference and Awards Luncheon honors leaders in impaired driving enforcement

Community leaders, law enforcement professionals, and traffic safety advocates gathered last week for the annual STOP-DWI Enforcement Conference and Awards Luncheon. This regional event focused on advancing strategies to prevent impaired driving while recognizing outstanding contributions to public safety.

Hosted by the Orange County Emergency Services, STOP-DWI & Traffic Safety Program, this year’s conference was held in partnership with the Mid-Hudson STOP-DWI Programs, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County. The collaboration highlighted a shared commitment to combating impaired driving through coordinated enforcement, education, and prevention efforts.

“The STOP-DWI Program continues to play a critical role in protecting our residents and saving lives across Orange County,” said County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “I commend the outstanding work of everyone involved in this effort and congratulate this year’s award recipients for their dedication and the meaningful impact they make in keeping our communities safe.”

The conference featured keynote speaker Sheriff Mike Lewis of Wicomico County, Maryland, who emphasized the importance of proactive enforcement, strong leadership, and community engagement in reducing impaired driving. Drawing from his extensive law enforcement experience, Sheriff Lewis shared practical insights and real-world strategies to enhance roadway safety and accountability.

A highlight of the event was the Awards Luncheon, which recognized individuals demonstrating exceptional dedication to eliminating impaired driving. Honorees included members of law enforcement from the New York State Police, Sheriff’s Offices, County Police, and municipal police departments across the seven-county Mid-Hudson Region.

“The honorees represent the very best of our collective efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Orange County Emergency Services Commissioner Pete Cirigliano. “Preventing senseless tragedies from impaired driving requires a unified effort. Our top priority will always be the collective goal to save lives and reinforce the importance of building safer communities.”

For more information on the Stop-DWI program, contact Lauren Savino, Program Educator, at 845-615-0575 or lsavino@orangecountygov.com.