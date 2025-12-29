State grant awarded for water district improvement project

The Town of Monroe has been awarded a New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant (WIIA) in support of the Water District 1 Improvement Project. The office of outgoing Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone made the announcement on Dec. 19.

According to a letter sent to the town from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), the grant will be just under $2,294,000, although the EFC will determine the actual amount when the project is complete “and the final project cost have been confirmed.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the efforts of John Mulligan, Town of Monroe Water Administrator, Millennium Strategies, our grant writer, and MHE, the town’s engineer for their hard work and efforts in assisting us in obtaining this grant funding,” Cardone said in a statement.

The award may be discussed at the Town Board meeting on Jan 5, 2026 although the agenda was not available by press time. The meeting will be newly elected supervisor Maureen Richardson’s first as Town Supervisor.