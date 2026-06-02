St. Paul Christian Education Center celebrates 50 years of serving families

St. Paul Christian Education Center is marking a major milestone this year as it celebrates 50 years of serving families in the Monroe and surrounding communities. Since its founding, the school has welcomed more than 7,000 children, providing a strong foundation in early childhood education rooted in Christian values. What began as a small program has grown into a trusted institution where children are nurtured academically, socially, emotionally and spiritually during their earliest and most formative years.

Current Director Ramona Adams, who is retiring after 26 years of service, says the anniversary is both a celebration and a reflection on the school’s lasting impact. “Each child who has come through our doors is part of our story,” Adams said. “St. Paul has always been about more than academics — it’s about creating a loving, faith-centered environment where children feel safe, supported, and encouraged to grow.”

Adams also noted the milestone is a testament to the dedication of past and present educators, the support of the church, and the families who have placed their trust in the school for five decades. As St. Paul looks ahead, the focus remains on continuing its mission while honoring the legacy built over the last 50 years.