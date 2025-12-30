A special joint public meeting between the Boards of Town of Palm Tree and the Town of Monroe, will be held on Monday Jan. 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike. This special meeting will be held for the purpose filling the vacancy in the office of 1st Legislative District in the Orange County Legislature.

This meeting is not a public hearing or regular meeting of either board, and no public comment will be taken.

The Town of Palm Tree and Town of Monroe will make every effort to assure that the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance and/or reasonable accommodations should email Monroe Town Clerk, Valerie Bitzer at valerie@townofmonroeny.gov.