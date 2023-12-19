Solicitation issues found to be above board

In a follow-up to our previous reporting concerning the aggressive door-to-door solicitation happening on Brigadoon Boulevard, The Photo News has learned from the Department of State that no one has yet to file an official complaint with them about it. And without those complaints — which can be filed by visiting dos.ny.gov or calling 1-800-697-1220 — the Secretary of State can’t take action. However, Town of Woodbury Police Chief Kevin Watson did provide some insight into the ongoing harassment caused by the solicitors and what Woodbury residents can do about it.

By the numbers

From the start of 2023 to December 12, the Woodbury Police Department has received over 400 reports of activity regarding “suspicious persons, vehicles, and/or incidents.” Of those 400 reports, 40 of them were directly related to solicitation and peddling within the town. And of those 40, only four were determined to involve solicitation “for the purpose of purchasing real estate,” said Watson.

The Photo News asked Chief Watson about the department’s procedure when receiving calls about aggressive solicitation. Chief Watson said, “Upon receiving such complaints, Woodbury PD attempts to locate any parties involved and interview the complainants, if they wish to be spoken with regarding their concerns. In the four incidents referenced above, all of the persons interviewed were found to have valid solicitation permits which were issued by the village of Woodbury Clerk’s Office. For this reason, there have been no occurrences of Woodbury PD responding to a solicitation complaint regarding real estate where charges could be filed against the parties involved.”

Woodbury village residents who don’t want solicitors to come to their door, for any reason, can fill out a “No Solicitation” registration application, “pursuant to Section 234-9(A)(11) of the Village Code,” and file it in-person or by mail with the village clerk’s office. This application can be found on the Village of Woodbury’s website or by visiting the village clerk’s office. A copy of this application can also be obtained upon request by visiting the Woodbury Police Department at 386 Route 32, Central Valley.

Finally, we asked Chief Watson if there was anything else he wanted to let the community know concerning this issue. He said, “Woodbury PD always urges all town/village residents to contact us at 845-928-2341 regarding any suspicious, harassing, or unwanted activity. Every situation will be documented and/or handled accordingly within the state and local laws. However, it is to be understood that any persons that legally obtain a solicitation/peddling permit cannot be criminally charged if the parties involved are found to be acting within accordance with the local laws.”