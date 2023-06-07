Softball. M-W is off to state regional championship game

In the state Sub-Regional playoffs, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Union Endicott High School to face Section IV champs, the Hawks from Corning-Painted Post.

M-W entered the game with a 19-4 record after beating the Warwick Wildcats 6-4 for the Section IX Title. The Hawks came in with a 9-6 record on the season after beating Elmira 6-4 for their section title.

The Crusaders got off to a great start when first baseman Arianna Exarchakis hit a long homer to left field with one on to give the team a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Crusaders added another run in the third and then three more in the fourth. They scored another in the sixth before adding six more in the seventh on six hits.

The 13-run burst was lead by Exarchakis who went 4 for 4 with a double, and home run with five RBI’s. Center fielder Olivia Shippee went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIS while pitcher Valerie Pederson went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI’s.

On the mound, Pederson showed why she is one of best in Section IX this year. She pitched seven innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while recording 15 strikeouts to pick up the victory for the team.

M-W’s 13-2 victory moves them into the Regional Championship where they will take on the Raiders of North Rockland in Monroe on June 10. The winner of that game will move onto the state semi-final next weekend.

Photo 1-The Crusaders celebrate their 13-2 Sub Regional victory Photo 2-Crusader Valerie Pederson #4, picked up the victory with a 2 hit 15 strikeout performance.