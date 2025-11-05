SNAP help amid shutdown

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being affected by the federal government shutdown, Orange County is taking steps to assist residents who receive assistance through the federal program.

“Although our office is fully operational and continuing to determine SNAP eligibility, the transfer of benefits from New York State to EBT cards cannot occur until the federal government reopens or alternative federal funding is secured,” said county Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health Lacey Trimble in an Oct. 30 press release. “November benefits will likely be [interrupted] due to the time required for the State’s EBT vendor to process and distribute the funds.”

Important information

• New SNAP applications are still being accepted online at mybenefits.ny.gov or in person at local Department of Social Services offices. Households approved after Nov. 1 may not receive benefits until the shutdown ends and federal funding is restored.

• All SNAP households should continue to complete SNAP requirements including recertifications, periodic reports and reporting changes to prevent a lapse in benefits once the shutdown ends.

• Benefits cannot be issued until the federal government reopens or alternative federal funding is provided. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and utilize local food resources as needed.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has created a webpage dedicated to providing real-time updates on the status of SNAP during the shutdown. For information, check otda.ny.gov/shutdown regularly.

OTDA will also share updates through text messages, ebtEDGE and the EBT hotline, myBenefits, state websites and social media.

Orange County maintains a list of local food pantries and soup kitchens on the county website. Residents in need are encouraged to access local food pantries and soup kitchens. A directory of food pantry resources is available at https://shorturl.at/KgulE.

Help those dealing with food insecurity by donating nonperishable food items, funds and/or time to the Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley or their local pantry.