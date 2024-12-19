Smith Clove kindergarten class ‘bakes memories’

Last week, Smith Clove Elementary School teacher Kristen Covert’s kindergarten class began “baking memories” as their Kindergarten Baking Center officially opened for business. According to the school district, the class has created a bakery that students visit, “where they engage in social skills and use a menu, articulate their order, pay via credit card or cash, and are served by their peers.”

The school said the bakery will change throughout the year to other storefronts, including a pizza place, post office, and others.