Sky Zone traffic, pedestrian safety issues raised

Sky Zone, a trampoline park with locations across New York and New Jersey, is looking to expand into Orange County by opening a facility at the Woodbury Centre in Central Valley.

Traffic and pedestrian safety were major concerns raised during the project’s review at the Aug. 20, 2025 Woodbury Planning Board meeting. Planning Board Traffic Consultant John Collins proposed adding a crosswalk and other measures to improve safety along the main pedestrian corridor.

Planning Board Chairperson Christopher Gerver echoed those concerns and said that he was worried about the safety of children in the area.

The applicant clarified that other Sky Zone locations mainly serve individual visitors and don’t receive much bus traffic from group trips. However, he added that he assumed local schools might consider the new location for field trips, but couldn’t predict the scale, and noted that occupancy varies based on whether the space is holding events.

Also during the meeting, the board held a public hearing for a proposed three-lot subdivision on Ridge Road. Among the matters discussed was the applicant’s possible relocation of the home on lot one, so it does not encroach on the wetlands buffer. But the relocation could impact the placement of the septic system and well and cause disturbance to the land, Planning Board Engineer Natalie Barber said.

The application also requires an exemption to the water moratorium from the village.

Barber also raised the issue of the applicant’s proposed tree clearing plans, noting that they encroach on the natural wooded buffer that they previously said would be maintained.

Additionally, the board discussed whether relocating the home on lot one would enable the applicant to still meet the setback and other requirements for the property.

During the hearing, Gerver clarified to a concerned resident who said they lived near the proposed subdivision that the project was not going to clear anything along the property line.

The board approved a draft resolution for a hotel on Locey Lane in Central Valley. Ahead of the approval, Gerver explained that the hotel, which is mainly meant to serve overnight travelers with grab-and-go snacks and accommodations, is not an event space and does not include ballrooms or conference centers.