Skoufis and Mitts agree to run positive race

State Sen. James Skoufis and challenger Tim Mitts have publicly agreed to run a race for the 42nd Senate District that prioritizes “real debate over negative and personal attacks against each other,” according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

“The people of Orange County deserve a campaign between Tim and me that’s free from mudslinging and focused on the issues that matter most to them,” said Skoufis, a Democrat. “I’m committed to discussing my record of fighting overdevelopment, tackling corruption and corporate welfare, lowering state income taxes, and expanding universal pre-K. I look forward to a substantive discussion with Tim about our district’s future.”

Mitts, a Monroe resident, said he is seeking the Conservative line and has contacted Republican leadership about the race.

“Sen. Skoufis and I agree that our competition is about ideas, not personal attacks,” he said. “This race is about transparency, finding the problems that plague this great district and finding the right solutions to fix them... Among other things, we need to focus on our water, sewer and infrastructure. Together, we can make the difference.”

Specifically, both candidates agreed to abstain from personal or misleading attacks, maintain respectful debate and civil discourse between their two campaigns and prioritize discussion about the issues facing families.

It is unclear if other candidates plan to enter the race.

The primaries take place June 23.