Sidewalk sale fundraiser for local disabled veterans at Harriman Army-Navy and Harriman Clothing Co.

Harriman Army-Navy is a third generation, family owned business that ”prides itself on serving those who serve,” say the owners. Their story begins in the 1940’s when Harry and Shirley Goldberg opened Army-Navy stores in Harlem, Brooklyn and the Lower East Side after Harry served in both the army and merchant marines during WWII.

In 1972, they opened Harriman Army Navy, where they were soon joined by their daughter Madelyn and her brother David. David and Madelyn continued the family tradition, and Madelyn added the ladies boutique, Harriman Clothing Co., where women come for prom, mother of the bride or groom dresses, as well as work and weekend fashions.

Jennifer Carrillo joined the family business in 2001. She developed the public safety uniform and equipment business, honored as best Hudson Valley uniform store for several years in a row. The two stores, thriving as one, span over 8000 square feet.

After the 9:15 ceremony, Harriman Army Navy will host their annual sidewalk sale, a fundraiser for local disabled American veterans, with discounts, giveaways, raffles, music, food and prizes. All proceeds from raffles and a portion of the days sales will be donated directly to local veterans.