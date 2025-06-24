Seniors enjoy baseball field picnic

The Monroe-Woodbury varsity baseball field welcomed the Class of 2025 for the Senior Picnic on June 16.

With their new yearbooks in hand, the students exchanged autographs, plans and stories between dodge ball, volleyball, corn hole and other athletic activities.

In the parking lot the class was served hamburgers, hotdogs, salads and drinks by teachers and under classmen. Food trucks were brought in and the seniors were given gift cards to Dunkin Donuts.

As the seniors left the field, they made one last stop to pick up their cap and gown for next week’s graduation ceremony.