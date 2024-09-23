Senior housing plan continues to draw public scrutiny

Woodbury residents, speaking during a public hearing held at the September 18 planning board meeting, expressed their concern about the impact of a proposed senior housing project on traffic, public safety, and the local environment. Many also questioned the need for the development and how it might impact the quality of life in Woodbury. When a related zoning change for the project was before the village board earlier this year, residents expressed similar concerns.

The proposed project, known as Highland Mills Center Group, includes 84 two-bedroom units to be located on Route 32 near the intersection of Ford Avenue in Highland Mills. The units would only be available to applicants aged 55 and over, with no children permitted (unless they are specified as a caretaker), per village code requirements.

During the public hearing, residents asked whether there was enough demand for this type of housing. Planning Board Chair Christopher Gerver said that was something for the developer to determine. In addition, residents questioned the safety of housing the elderly in a location with limited sidewalks and increasing traffic concerns. To this, both Gerver and the applicant’s attorney clarified that this was not assisted living housing and that those who occupy the units need to be able to live independently.

Regarding the traffic concerns, Gerver said the board did reach out to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic light at the intersection where the development would be located and was told that it did not warrant a traffic light. He added that the DOT was willing to reconsider the matter after the project was built. He also reminded the public that this was a state road and beyond the purview of the village, while encouraging residents to campaign the state for that change.

Planning board attorney Kelly Naughton shared that the applicant has committed to a conservation easement, responding to a resident’s concern about the project’s impact on nearby wetlands. Gerver further explained the process by which projects get approval and the various steps needed to be undertaken before anything gets built, in an attempt to alleviate the commenter’s concerns about inspection and enforcement.

“I understand it’s hard to trust the process, but there is a process in place. It’s not just once they get a permit, they put shovels in the ground and do whatever they want,” said Gerver. The chair later addressed concerns that the development might eventually turn into something other than a senior housing community by explaining that under the current code it must remain senior housing and that any change in the type of housing would involve a change in the zoning laws.

The public will have another opportunity to weigh in on the project on November 20 and may continue to submit written comments to the board.

Other business

During the meeting the board also approved the construction of single-family dwellings within a previously approved subdivision located on Hallock Court in Highland Mills. In addition, the board continued its review of the proposed Aeonn Hotel to be located on Estrada Road, noting that it would need review changes to the proposed site plan before determining if they were significant enough to warrant a public hearing. The board also reviewed the application from Valley Seafood for a mixed-use building that would include two apartments located on Valley Avenue in Central Valley and scheduled a public hearing for October 16.