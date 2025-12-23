Scouts spread holiday cheer

Girl Scout Troop 240 recently hosted a festive Holiday Caroling event at the Woodbury Senior Center, welcoming Girl Scout troops from across the Monroe-Woodbury community for a morning filled with music and seasonal spirit.

The Girl Scouts sang a variety of holiday carols for senior. The event brought together multiple Monroe-Woodbury Girl Scout troops, showcasing the girls’ dedication to community service and spreading kindness during the holiday season.

Adding to the excitement was a special surprise visit from Santa Claus, which brought smiles to seniors and scouts alike. The heartwarming event created lasting memories and strengthened the bond between generations.