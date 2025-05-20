School budget results: Monroe-Woodbury

Voters approved Monroe-Woodbury Central School District’s proposed school budget of $236,759,257, including a tax levy increase of 1.5 percent, for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial results for the proposed budget (Proposition One on the ballot) are as follows:

Yes: 1,038

No: 411

Proposition Two on the ballot was approved by voters. This capital improvement proposition, which includes adding air conditioning to the elementary schools, has no tax impact due to the use of $5.3 million in capital reserve funds and New York State building aid.

Unofficial results for Proposition Two are as follows:

Yes: 1,077

No: 375

In addition the school budget decision, voters were also asked to select three candidates for the Board of Education. Three candidates ran unopposed and were elected to the board: Dulaya Santikul, incumbent Jeffery Reynolds and incumbent Suzanne Donahue.