School boards now accepting BOE applications

Each area school district will be holding its Board of Education elections on May 21, along with the budget vote, but the deadline to turn in candidate petitions is fast approaching. Petitions to run for a seat on the school board are available through each school’s district office during regular business hours. Petitions are due back to each district by Monday, April 22, before 5 p.m.

The number of signatures needed to become a candidate depends on your school district. Typically, candidate petitions require the signatures of a least 25 qualified district voters, or 2% of the number of those who voted in the previous annual election, whichever number is greater.

Monroe-Woodbury BOE

Those looking to run for a seat on the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Board of Education need at least 34 signatures from qualified voters who reside in the district (district resident, US citizen, 18 and older). This year there are three board members whose terms expire at the end of June: Anthony Andersen, Jamell Evans, and Dawn Tauber. For further information, contact District Clerk Taryn Clark at 845-460-6200, ext. 6203.

Tuxedo BOE

Those looking to run for a seat on the Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education need the signatures of at least 25 qualified voters who reside in the district. This year there are three board members whose terms expire at the end of June: Alyssa Horneff, William Givens, and Gary Heavner. For further information, contact District Clerk Christina Murphy at 845-351-2296, ext. 2012.

Candidate eligibility

Each candidate or member of the Board of Education shall:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be able to read and write English

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a qualified voter of the district

Be a resident of the school district for at least one year prior to the election

Not be an employee of the school district

Not hold office if a member of his/her family is a member of the Board.

Not simultaneously hold another incompatible office (e.g., town supervisor)

Not have been removed from a school district office within one year of election