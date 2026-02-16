Scholarships for high school seniors

Applications for the Kirk Memorial Scholarship and the Galberd Memorial Scholarship for Nursing/other health related fields are now available.

Sponsored by the Woodbury Historical Society of Highland Mills, the Kirk Memorial Scholarship is an annual award for a graduating senior attending Monroe-Woodbury, Cornwall, Burke High Schools, or who is home-schooled. It honors Margaret S. and Adam Kirk, educators and community leaders well known in the Woodbury area for over 50 years. Both had wide-ranging talents and interests and were lifelong “learners” to the truest sense.

Applicants must be a Woodbury resident planning to attend a college or technical school to pursue a career in the sciences, history, or the arts. One to two letters of recommendation, a one-page essay describing the student’s interests, and details about school/community volunteer involvements demonstrating leadership, compassion, and altruism are required. Applications and supporting documentation can be found at https://shorturl.at/hkZli. Hard copies are available at both Woodbury Public Library branches in Central Valley and Highland Mills, as well at the Historical Society building located at 543 Route 32 in Highland Mills. Completed applications can be submitted no later than March 28, 2026 to school’s guidance office or Woodbury Historical Society, PO Box 30, Highland Mills, N.Y., 10930.

The Galberd Memorial Scholarship honors Constance and Herman Galberd, long-time residents of Central Valley both dedicated to serving the community and were members of the Woodbury Historical Society for many years, serving as officers/trustees. They both were long-time members of the Woodbury Ambulance Corps. This scholarship will be awarded to a current graduating senior or graduate who lives in the Town of Woodbury and plans to attend a college, technical school, or nursing school to pursue a career in nursing and/or health related fields. Students interested in applying should contact their school Guidance Department, or the Woodbury Historical Society at 845-928-6770.

Applications are also available at both Woodbury Public Library branches in Central Valley and Highland Mills. The application should include a detailed resume, a short summary of the student’s intended use of the scholarship, recommendation letters, a transcript accompanied by the form on the reverse, signed by parent or guardian releasing information to the scholarship committee. The applicant should also include a brief statement showing evidence of strong commitment in: achievement in the sciences and/or health care; service to school and/or community demonstrating compassion and altruism, as well as integrity, excellence, and/or leadership; and intellectual curiosity and creativity.

Interviews will be held before determining the award recipient. The amount of the scholarship is determined by the scholarship committee and may vary from year to year. All applicants will be notified of the results, and the scholarship will be awarded at the high school academic award ceremony (if applicable).

A completed application for the Galberd Scholarship must be submitted to the school guidance office by the date specified by the school (or, if necessary, to the Woodbury Historical Society no later than March 28, 2026).