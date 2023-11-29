Santa Claus to visit Monroe on Saturday

As he did last year, Santa Claus will be arriving (via helicopter) at Museum Village between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. From there, he will head directly to the Rest Haven home to meet the kids and kickoff a day of festive holiday fun.

At 236 High St. in Monroe — the location of historical Rest Haven home, which once housed Helen Keller — Santa will be joined by members of the Monroe-Woodbury music department as they perform carols and holiday music while attendees enjoy treats and time with Santa.

Then, at 3:30, RPM will begin a three-hour show at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, located at 78 Millpond Pkwy in Monroe.

Saturday’s holiday party is sponsored by Preservation of Rest Haven, a 501c that owns Rest Haven and Pinecrest Bungalow Colony.