Sacred Heart to host annual blood drive

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Sacred Heart Church will be holding its annual blood drive on Sunday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school gym (26 Still Road, Monroe).

Those looking to donate can sign up by calling Aileen at 781-0856, Tina at 783-3252, Johanna at 783-3026, or Joyce at 782-5528. Walk-ins can also be accommodated as space permits.

For those who plan to donate the organizers asks that you eat and drink well, feel healthy and be symptom free, and bring identification with a photo or signature on the day of your donation (A donor card is preferred).

To be eligible to donate, you must be between 17 and 75 years of age, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors aged 75 or over may donate with a note from their physician; 16-year-old donors require parental permission on a New York Blood Center form (available online and at the blood drive).

For more information on donating blood, visit nybc.org.