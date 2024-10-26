Rotary seeks winter coat donations

The Monroe-Woodbury Rotary is currently collecting winter coats for those in need. The Rotary is requesting new coats, preferably in children’s sizes. There are five drop-off locations available:

Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe: Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodbury Public Library, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills: Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 142 Stage Road, Monroe: Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church Parish Outreach Center, 26 Still Road, Monroe: Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monroe Temple, 314 North Main Street, Monroe: Coats can be dropped off Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit mwrotary.org.