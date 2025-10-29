Robinson resigns from school board

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member Norise Robinson resigned from the board effective Oct. 16, school officials said in an Oct. 23 email to district families.

The message from Superintendent of Schools Tracy Norman and Board of Education President Dawn Tauber reads, in part, as follows:

“We are grateful for the time, energy and commitment Mrs. Robinson dedicated to our school community during her years of service. At this time, the board is in the process of reviewing options regarding how to proceed with this vacancy. We will keep you informed as decisions are made and next steps are finalized.”

Elected in 2023, Robinson’s term runs through June 30, 2026, according to Monroe-Woodbury Community Relations Coordinator Carole Spendley.

The district declined to give a reason for the resignation.