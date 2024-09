The Town of Monroe Highway Department will be making an emergency repair on a section of drainage pipe on Orange and Rockland Road today, September 3 and tomorrow, September 4, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed between both commuter lots.

The Highway Department asks that you plan for alternative routes while these necessary repairs are being completed. If you have any quetions, contact the Highway Department at 845-782-8583.