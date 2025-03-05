Richardson to run for town supervisor

Monroe Town Councilmember Maureen Richardson has announced her candidacy for Monroe town supervisor for the 2025 general election. She was elected to the town board in 2023 after founding local group Preserve Monroe.

In her announcement, she noted her advocacy for “open government, inclusive policy, fiscal responsibility, ethical governance, and sustainability.” She expressed support for reforms to eliminate certain zoning laws that she says contribute to overdevelopment, as well as a short-term rental tax, funding for Museum Village, and LED streetlights. She also said she would introduce a town charter “that guarantees equal rights and responsibilities for all elected board members,” if elected.

“Every elected official should be empowered to serve their community, regardless of party affiliation,” Richardson said. “Our town government should work for the people — not for politics. Our tax dollars should be put to work, not put in pockets. I look forward to working for you as your next town supervisor.”