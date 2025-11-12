Residents voice concerns over preliminary budget

The Woodbury Town Board held a public hearing on the 2026 preliminary budget at its Thursday, Nov. 6 meeting, where residents voiced their opposition over the proposed budget increases to the Woodbury Public Library.

According to the projected budget report, the public library’s projected tax levy for 2026 is $772,344, an increase of $108,509, or 16%, from last year’s $663,835. The increase suggests that the library is expecting additional funding to support next year’s operations.

While addressing residents’ concerns over the budget, Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani said she felt it would be “irresponsible” for the board to not provide the funds to sustain the public library’s staff, books, and programs for children and adults.

“It was at a point where we had to make a decision that either we want the library to be productive and to run productive for the community, and so therefore to me, I felt that it was important to do that,” Luciani said.

During the public hearing, Lisset Ramdayal of Highland Mills addressed the board and expressed concerns over how the library’s budget increase would impact the cost of living for her household. She noted the expenses her family already faces and said the increase would add to their financial strain.

“I’m trying to build the American dream, which I think I am,” Ramdayal said. “I bought a home in Woodbury and I plan to stay here and give it to [my children], creating generational wealth. How can I do all of these things if every time I turn around there’s an increase either for necessities or wants? That’s what we’ve got to think about. Is this a want or is this a need?”

While Ramdayal showed consideration for the children’s programs at the public library, she said that residents who do not use the programs should not be obligated to pay for them.

Martha Lopez, a Highland Mills resident and Chairperson on the Woodbury Parks Committee, voiced disapproval of the budget’s minimal funding for the Parks and Recreation Department while giving the library an increase. She questioned why the public library is being prioritized for more funding when the parks department serves a larger portion of the community.

In addition, some residents scrutinized the board over how the preliminary budget process was handled.

Rey Hernandez of Highland Mills expressed concerns over the board’s decision to enter what he called an “illegal executive session” with the library in regards to the budget during a past meeting. He questioned Councilman Brandon Calore and Councilwoman Kelly Rinaldi about what happened during the session, saying they looked “defeated” after leaving the session.

In response, Calore emphasized the need for opposing parties to negotiate and find common ground. He also noted that the board held multiple executive sessions to discuss budget lines during budget discussions last year’s budget.

Jacqueline Hernandez, a Highland Mills resident and Town Supervisor-elect, suggested that the public library hold a referendum to let the community decide to increase its budget.

Luciani expressed support for the idea of a referendum but said it cannot be done immediately since an election was just held.