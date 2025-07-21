Residents question board, police protocol

The Town of Woodbury’s communication of police matters with residents was called to question at the July 17 Town Board meeting.

Martha Lopez of Highland Mills criticized the board for what she said was poor communication about a safety matter occurring in a town park. Lopez said parents were not informed when a man was arrested for a lewd act that occurred while a summer camp was in session. She asked if safety protocols were updated, if the security team was briefed, and whether park gatekeepers were given a description and identity of the offender.

She also asked the board how they would handle future incidents and suggested a written policy to ensure parents are first learning about these matters through arrest logs or public comments at board meetings.

Town Attorney Rory Brady advised the board not to comment on the matter because it was an open investigation.

Woodbury resident Janine Cortese criticized Supervisor Kathryn Luciani for not using the town’s Facebook page to inform the community about burglaries that occurred on June 21, calling out what she said was a lack of leadership.

“While I understand this is probably an ongoing investigation and the police cannot comment, as a supervisor, to alert residents of any potential danger,” Cortese said. “I have noticed a clear pattern of you not addressing serious issues that impact the safety and residents of this community.”

Luciani responded that as a person who comes from a law enforcement family, she believes in the Woodbury Police Department to put out what they need for the community.

Brady added the board was asked multiple times to not comment on active investigations to allow for due process and that the police department has procedures for how to communicate information to the public.

Lopez, who was threatened with removal from the meeting, said it was unacceptable that the Supervisor should not notify the community.

Woodbury Police Chief Kevin Watson, at the request of Brady, addressed commenter concerns about police communication and said the burglaries were still under investigation. He said that the views expressed at the meeting lead him to believe that he needed to do a better job with relaying information to the public. He also encouraged residents to reach out to him with any questions, and he will answer whatever he is legally able to do so, adding that he his department will do a better job of communicating information to the town board.

Cortese also questioned Brady’s legal authority and accused the attorney of restricting her rights to record the June 5 town board meeting on her cell phone. Cortese said that while she was recording, Brady signaled her to stop, which she said is a violation of open meetings law. On his request, Cortese said she sent him an email asking about the legal basis for prohibiting recording at a meeting and had not heard back.

In response, Brady said that during the June 5 meeting, Cortese was waving her phone around at people and pointing it at him.

“I do have a right to restrict public comment if it’s not serving the public good,” he said, adding that he also has the right to limit public comment if it infringes on the ability for public business to be done correctly. He said anyone is free to send him a part of open meetings law which says this is not the case and he would take it under advisement, adding that he would also provide the board with a set of guidelines for public comment, noting in the event that he or a member of the board feels that the decorum is no longer being they have the right to restrict public comment and shut public comment down in its entirety. He further advised those that are “inclined to have outbursts” to save their comments until the end so others may have the opportunity to address the board.

Highland Mills resident Susan McConnell objected to what she said she felt were already limitations to the public’s ability to speak up at meetings. She said the board changed the time of its meeting and limited public comment to three minutes were reminiscent of actions taken by her former town of South Blooming Grove. She acknowledged the passion of the community, saying sometimes they feel like they are not being heard. She said the board should set the example of how they wish the public to behave.

“We collectively make up the community. Trying to silence us... seems very reminiscent of our neighboring community that we are trying not to become. We are trying to protect what we have here,” McConnell said.