Residents concerned about substation

Discussion of a proposed Orange and Rockland Utility substation to be located near Forest Avenue, led residents and others to voice their concerns about children’s safety and other issues at a public hearing held during the Tuesday, May 20, Monroe Town Planning Board meeting.

The O&R parcel is adjacent to Sheri Torah, an Orthodox Jewish school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to their special counsel and representative, Jeffrey Sculley. He provided an overview of the school’s layout, noting it is on the boundary line between the O & R parcel andthe school. Its pool, in particular, is near the site of the proposed substation.

Health and safety issues such as increased traffic during construction, potential contamination of local water sources, and fire risk are of concern, Sculley said.

Sculley said Sheri Torah is committed to working with the planning board and O & R to seek ways to modify the project including finding alternate locations or other solutions to mitigate risk.

Cecilia Mutchler, a self-proclaimed 50-year resident of her home on Forest Avenue, also spoke about the substation’s potential impact on children’s safety. Noting the number of families on her street, she said she felt the substation is very dangerous and pointed to power lines breadking during storms. She also referenced traffic problems, including speeding motorists and lack of visibility, as well as the impact on native wildlife as reasons not to go forward with placing the substation at its proposed location.

Yeoseph Grunhut, also of Forest Avenue, echoed Mutchler’s sentiments, and said O & R’s preliminary testing of the site alone has cost a lot of traffic issues. He said he was concerned that O & R trucks coming and going would contribute to the ongoing traffic problems.

Kieran Mutchler, another Forest Avenue resident, addressed the issue of deforestation and the impact of development on local communities. He said Monroe is at risk of losing its historic character and natural elements residents enjoy. Like others, Mutchler asked if the substation could be located elsewhere, if it was necessary and whether the project was already approved.

Planning Board Chairperson Bonnie Franson responded that the project was not yet approved and reminded attendees the public hearing was for the board to hear concerns.

Monroe Town Councilperson Mary Bingham relayed concerns from Dennis Fordham, Chairman of the Monroe Conservation Commission, who questioned whether the project’s tree preservation plans adhere to the new tree code established by the town. She added how she wanted to be sure the applicant was reviewing the correct code when making their plans.

Bingham also voiced her concern over the safety of O & R’s proposed substation and asked if the company plans to store anything hazardous, such as lithium batteries, at this site. The company said there were no plans to store batteries on site.

Leslie Snyder, attorney for O & R, responding to public concerns, said the company’s transmission lines were already in place when the school was built, and the substation would not add to those. She added O & R submitted reports showing the company met all criteria regarding electro-magnetic field impacts and noise mitigation. She claimed the project would have no impact on drainage or any water resources and that the applicant is attempting to preserve as much of the tree boundary as possible.

Snyder claimed the project would have no traffic impact, as this would be an unmanned substation, with only maintenance coming by about once a month. She said the applicant would address any traffic issues during the construction phase and ensure it won’t occur during school hours.

Planning Board Member Jeff Manson echoed the public’s concern, asking why the applicant couldn’t expand their substation on O & R road.

O & R Principal Engineer Michael Homenick said the Harriman and Monroe substations, which serve the area, are reaching capacity. The extreme growth in Monroe, particularly Kiryas Joel, was cited as a large reason for the need to add another substation to shorten circuit lengths, provide additional circuits and provide better reliability. Homenick also explained how O & R is limited in where it can locate the substation.

Manson recognized the concerns of Sheri Torah, which he said was thinking of adding another school building and encouraged, along with fellow board member Pat Shea, O & R to speak with representatives from the school to understand their possible expansion plans.

Snyder said she would be happy to speak with the school and noted the applicant’s efforts in locating the substation. She also agreed to Franson’s suggestion of holding a more informal meeting where residents, planning board members and other concerned parties could ask questions and learn more about the project.

The board agreed to continue the public hearing until Tuesday, June 17.

Manson who said he felt the traffic issue, while a problem, was not going to be significantly impacted by the substation, took the opportunity to address the matter with Bingham, calling on her and the Town Board to act. He claimed the biggest help to the area would be the completion of the Larkin Drive Extension between Route 208 and Forest Avenue.

“We need to accommodate the growth and by pulling that traffic out of off of these small residential streets and onto something that’s really purpose-designed to move people effectively from the highway into the areas of our town and the adjacent towns that are growing just makes sense,” said Manson.