Repair Café coming to Town Hall

Have something broken? A volunteer team of excellent local fixers will be ready to repair wrecked and beloved heirlooms and other items on June 28 at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike. The café runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Repairs include:

* Mechanical and electrical – including lamps

* Jewelry cleaning and repairs

* Stitching and sewing of clothing, home textiles and soft toys

* Knife and tool sharpening

* Laptops and tablets (tech support and simple repairs)

* Bicycle tune-up and basic repairs.

Repairs are contingent upon repair team availability ant there is a limit of two items per person. Participants must be checked in by 1:30 p.m.

For more information, log onto MonroeNYRepairCafe.com or text questions to (862) 377-4493.