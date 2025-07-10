Rep. Ryan to host telephone Town Hall

Congressman Pat Ryan will hold a Telephone Town Hall on Monday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. to address community concerns following passage of H.R. 1, which is also known as “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Ryan called the bill, which passed July 4, 2025, a “Big Ugly Betrayal” of his constituents and the American people, adding that it will have devastating impacts for families across the Hudson Valley, driving up food and healthcare costs, ripping away health insurance and food from kids and seniors, and closing hospitals.

“Following the narrow passage of Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Betrayal,’ we’ve already received a record-breaking amount of calls from concerned constituents worried about themselves, their family, and their neighbors. I know you may have questions yourself, which is why I am inviting everyone in the Hudson Valley to join my Telephone Town Hall next Monday,” Ryan said. “Your voice matters, and hearing from our community – especially as this incredibly harmful bill becomes law – is more important now than ever. I’ll be taking questions, explaining the local impacts of the bill, and laying out where we go from here. Every single day, I promise to fight for you and against anyone who would do you harm.”

About 22,000 participated in Ryan’s Telephone Town Hall in February of this year.

To join the meeting live, call (833) 980-3644 or view the livestream at PatRyan.house.gov/live.