Rep. Ryan’s ‘C.A.R.E.S.’ van to stop in Monroe

Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18) has included a stop at the Monroe Senior Center on his December schedule for his Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) van. The van, staffed by caseworkers from the Congressman’s team, provides direct assistance to constituents across the district, providing information on everything from passports to Social Security to flood recovery assistance right in their own community.

“Help and relief in your own neighborhood — that’s the service everyone deserves,” said Representative Ryan. “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops and cut through bureaucratic red tape to get the answers and benefits you’re owed. Whether you need assistance or want to talk about Hudson Valley priorities, my team’s excited to see you at one of our events.”

Congressman Ryan’s C.A.R.E.S. van assists constituents of NY-18 in accessing earned benefits, such as Veterans’ Affairs benefits and Social Security, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and issues with federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service.

The C.A.R.E.S. van has also been used by Congressman Ryan to partner with other offices and organizations, such as the New York State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, for specialty events.

The C.A.R.E.S van will visit every municipality in the district over the course of the next year, and will visit Monroe on Thursday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monroe Senior Center, 101 Mine Road, Monroe.