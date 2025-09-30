Registration open for CROP Hunger Walk

The Monroe CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26. It will begin at Monroe United Methodist Church on Maple Ave. at 2 p.m.

CROP Walks are tools for fighting against hunger as they build safe spaces for children. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Church world Service has partnered with a local organization in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees. One program – the “LudoBus” – has brought education, fun and a safe space to talk and share feelings to hundreds of Ukrainian children during a very difficult and uncertain time. With help from walkers, the LudoBus has given school supplies to nearly 500 students and is making dozens of children feel happy again, even in the midst of a crisis.

Local CROP Hunger Walks provide crucial funding for these efforts. As the Monroe CROP Walk approaches, many are excited about showing up to support five local food pantries and defeat hunger. Twenty-five percent of funds raised will go to local food pantries and the rest to hunger fighting and disaster relief efforts in places like Ukraine.

To register to participate or to volunteer, email fredsc@juno.com or log onto https://crophungerwalk.org/monroeny.